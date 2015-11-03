Land deal - the central issue

The assembly's public accounts committee was due to hear key evidence this week for a second time from Chris Munday, the Welsh government civil servant and the man who designed a way of funding regeneration schemes by selling off some of the most valuable land the government owned.

It has been delayed while the committee considers all the evidence it has had so far in its inquiry into the biggest sale of public land in Wales in recent years.

The Regeneration Investment Fund for Wales, RIFW, sold 15 sites for £21m three years ago without an open tender to a company based in Guernsey called South Wales Land Developments.

A crucial point was the selection of 120 acres of farmland in Lisvane on the edge of Cardiff as part of the overall portfolio.

The time-line is important. In February 2010 the Welsh government made the final selection of the sites to be put up for sale, including Lisvane.

Greenfield development

A month later, Cardiff council withdrew its draft local development plan (which sets out which parts of the city can be built on, and which did not include Lisvane) after criticism about the lack of greenfield development.

In January 2011, RIFW's property advisors Lambert Smith Hampton made submissions for Lisvane to be included in the new plan.

In March 2012, the land was sold by RIFW on the advice of Lambert Smith Hampton, including Lisvane at an agricultural rate of £15,000 an acre.

In October 2012, the council published its preferred plan, which included Lisvane. That decision paved the way for large chunks of the land to be worth around £2m an acre (according to a valuation report by the property firm Savills) excluding the cost of infrastructure and affordable housing.

There are now two planning applications under consideration on the site for more than 2,000 homes.

Hindsight

A final decision on the local development plan rests with Welsh government planning inspectors. If it's given the go-ahead it will signal the start of the biggest house-building programme in Cardiff in a generation.

That final nod on the local development plan will also trigger what's called clawback. This is a mechanism which will allow for the taxpayer to share in any significant increase in the value of the land and it has been used as the defence for selling it at an agricultural rate in the first place.

The clawback is 30%. A reasonable estimate for profit on that site is £30m (after taking into account costs), so the signing off of the LDP before the clawback runs out in March 2017 could net the Welsh taxpayer £10m.

But was it right to include such valuable land in the first place? The argument goes that it would have been better for the Welsh government to hold on to the site, get planning permission itself and then sell directly to a housebuilder. In other words cut out the middle-man and keep the difference.

Mr Munday admitted in his first appearance to the committee that with the benefit of hindsight Lisvane should not have been included.

But now in a letter to the committee from the Welsh government's deputy permanent secretary Owen Evans there's further comment on what was a revealing admission from Mr Munday.

Clarity

In the letter, Mr Evans says: "I have discussed this with Chris and he and I are clear that his comments need to be seen in the context of the questions he was asked regarding the uncertainty which at that time surrounded Cardiff's local development plan.

"Had there been clarity at the time about the final shape of the Cardiff LDP there may have been arguments that Lisvane should have been disposed of in a different way.

"But of course at the time the land was included in the package to be transferred to RIFW officials were not in a position to predict the outcome of that process.

"Looking back on those events, my own view continues to be that the Welsh Government acted reasonably in concluding that Lisvane should have been included in the land assets transferred to RIFW in 2010."

There are a number of major elements of this deal that will be poured over in the coming weeks. But this is arguably the most central one.

Should the Welsh government have been aware that changes were about to be made which were going to dramatically alter the potential value of land that was in the process of being sold?