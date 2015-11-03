EU funds make vital difference in Wales, says Wigley

Image caption Lord Wigley said organisations should be made aware of how an EU exit could affect them

Eighty percent of farm incomes in Wales depend on Brussels and EU funds are of "very great significance" to two thirds of Wales, Lord Wigley has said.

The former Plaid Cymru leader said it was important people knew what the effect would be of leaving the EU.

Lord Wigley said areas of Wales had received several thousand million pounds since 2000, funds that made a "vital difference" at many firms.

He was speaking during discussions on the European Union Referendum Bill.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised an "in-out" referendum after he renegotiates the terms of the UK's membership of the EU.