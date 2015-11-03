Aneurin Bevan plaque unveiled by Lord Kinnock

Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Kinnock was joined by MP son Stephen and wife Glenys at the unveiling

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has praised his "political hero" Aneurin Bevan and wife Jennie Lee, as he unveiled a blue plaque in their honour.

It was put up on the house in Chelsea, London, where the couple drew up plans to create the NHS.

Lord Kinnock called the pair "poets of politics", and said Mr Bevan had a "gigantic political influence".

"I was brought up to treat him with huge respect, even reverence," he said of his hero, born like him in Tredegar.