Welsh Tory leader's fears of moving 'backwards' on devolution

Image caption Andrew RT Davies said the devolution plans needed 'clarity and coherence'

The Welsh Conservative leader has said he has "concerns" over the draft law on further powers for Wales.

Andrew RT Davies said he did not want devolution to "move backwards", with Welsh ministers needing permission from UK ministers to make laws more often.

First Minister Carwyn Jones called the idea of extending UK ministerial consents over Welsh laws a "relic".

Mr Davies said he believed Tory Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb was in "listening mode" on the Wales Bill.

Mr Crabb and Carwyn Jones met to discuss the matter on Monday.

'Clarity and coherence'

On Tuesday, Mr Davies told AMs: "I and my colleagues on this side do have issues and concerns around the consenting process.

"Ultimately, what we don't want to do is move backwards.

"What we do want is clarity and coherence in the settlement, as the prime minister outlined in the St David's Day agreement."

Opening a Senedd debate on the draft Wales Bill, Mr Jones said it was "the most important debate that we've had in Wales for some time".

Reiterating his concerns about the draft bill, he said: "What we cannot see is the creation of a Welsh parliament that cannot enforce its own laws."