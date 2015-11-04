Cwmbran takeaway site Kukd.com to deliver 280 jobs

Image caption Shelim Hussein said Kukd.com helps smaller restaurants, lacking software development skills

A UK-wide online takeaway ordering and restaurant booking service is launching in Torfaen, creating 280 jobs.

Kukd.com in Cwmbran said 3,000 restaurants have already signed up to allow their customers to order online, via the web or mobile apps.

Newport entrepreneur Shelim Hussein, of the Euro Foods Group, set up the venture with Welsh government money.

One hundred staff have built the website, with a further 180 due to join the firm over the next three years.

Kukd.com is due to launch later this month.