Lib Dem plans to 'revitalise' high streets

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The plans aim to give people a chance to save local services, including libraries, from closure

People would get help to take over running local services like libraries and post offices under Welsh Liberal Democrat plans to boost high streets.

The so-called Community Right To Bid already exists in England.

The party has also pledged to cut business rates on empty properties, reduce the number of betting shops and encourage more free parking schemes.

The Welsh government said there were already several schemes to help high streets.

Liberal Democrat economy spokeswoman Eluned Parrott said she wanted to "empower people to drive the regeneration of their local communities and tackle dereliction and decay".

"We will also put powers back into the hands of local people, by enabling them the opportunity to save key local services," she said.

The plans to "revitalise" high streets are part of a series of announcements the party is making in the run-up to the assembly election in May 2016.

Image caption Eluned Parrott said having facilities such as GP surgeries on high streets would boost town centres

A Welsh government spokesman responded: "As demonstrated by our successful Support Your High Street campaign, we fully recognise and celebrate the valuable contribution our high streets and town centres make to the Welsh economy and community life.

"This is why we are providing over £107m to regenerate Welsh town centres and are helping communities across the country develop bespoke action plans to boost footfall and support the diversification of town centres through our Town Centre Partnerships and Business Improvement Districts."

Later, during Prime Minister's Questions, David Cameron urged Welsh ministers to follow England's lead and devolve income from business rates directly to local authorities.

He said this would give councils a "better connection" between the money they raised and decisions they made to attract business and investment to their areas.