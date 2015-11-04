Marriage certificates should have mothers' names, MP says

Image copyright Peter Macdiarmid

Mothers should be recognised on marriage certificates by law, a MP has said.

Neath MP Christina Rees's bill would give mothers of the bride and groom parity with their fathers.

Currently, in Wales and England, only the father's name is legally required.

Ms Rees said it was time to modernise marriage. The bill stands little chance of becoming law without government support, but she said cross-party support could lead to change.

"It's nearing the end of 2015 and, despite a few previous attempts to rectify this, we are still following this archaic tradition," she said.

"The recognition of women in society is improving day-by-day, and this next step will be seen as a milestone for equality."