Care home shortage warning in report as owners retire

Care home places could run short as owners retire and homes close with no-one to take over, a report has warned.

It found Wales less dependent than England on large firms such as Southern Cross, which collapsed in 2011.

But experts said high capital costs, uncertain income and staff shortages deterred existing firms from expanding their operations, and new entrants.

Health Minister Mark Drakeford said the report would help shape the debate about the provision of care.

The Public Policy Institute for Wales (PPIW) said financial pressures on care homes had made it more difficult for new entrants to enter the market.

Some existing operators were interested in expanding, but the report said they were put off by the capital costs involved, uncertainty over future demand, and the rising costs of care as people needed more intensive support.

'Facing pressure'

The researchers urged the Welsh government and local councils to monitor services, ownership, financial stability, staffing and quality of care to plan for the future.

Mr Drakeford said: "The sector is facing pressure in terms of changes in home ownership, demand for care and the current challenging financial climate."

He added that checks on the state of the care home market would have a "fundamental role" in a new regime of closer co-ordination between health boards and local councils.

"It is our intention that this type of assessment will ensure that a failure similar to that of the former Southern Cross group does not happen again," he said.

Southern Cross was the UK's largest provider of care homes, with more than 750 properties, around 30 of them in Wales.

The company collapsed in 2011, with ownership of the homes passing to their respective landlords.