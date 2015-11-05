Future for steel

The talks on the steel industry in Cardiff Bay today are being held co-incidentally at the same time as Tata steel's board meeting in Mumbai.

Without wishing to downplay the gathering of union officials, steel bosses and the economy minister Edwina Hart, I think it's fair to say that I'd prefer to be a fly on the wall in India to get an idea of what's in store for thousands of Welsh steel workers.

I understand Tata's operations in Port Talbot and Llanwern are losing a million pounds a day, the same kind of losses experienced during the height of the recession.

Senior figures in the company believe there's a mistaken impression being created that the main problems for the steel industry are somehow focused on the north of England and Scotland, whereas in fact it's as desperate in Wales as well.

There have already been job losses in Llanwern and Port Talbot but nothing like in places like Redcar, Scunthorpe and Lanarkshire.

Dumping

Politicians are facing calls to do a number of things.

The first is to bring down the cost of energy, and then at a more local level, there are calls for something to be done about Tata's business rate bill, which amounts to tens of millions of pounds, and then there's the allegations of Chinese manufacturers driving down the cost of steel by dumping it in Europe at a loss.

I'm told a visit to Newport docks provides the best illustration of this with Chinese slabs of steel banking up.

Union officials are hoping that talks in Brussels on Monday will start to see some action, something which has largely failed to happen so far.

There's an argument to say the situation facing the steel industry is worse now than during the recession because of the sense that the over-capacity in China is permanent.

Italy

In other words, this is the new reality facing the industry and of course the new reality for politicians who are facing calls to take action to protect the industry.

The UK government says it has done what it can, pointing to compensation due to be given to producers for the extra costs caused by climate change policies.

Labour says the UK should follow the lead of Italy where state support has been given to its struggling industry.

The economy minister Edwina Hart says she's going to look at what the Welsh government can do about cutting business rates for the industry.

India

As ever Wales is right at the heart of the UK-wide debate, and will continue to be.

Tata is in the process of selling what's called its long products division, which largely makes products for the construction industry, rather than the strip products made in Port Talbot for the automotive industry and white goods.

If the huge plant in Scunthorpe is sold, it would mean Tata's Welsh operations would become more than ever the dominant part of the UK business.

But many of the conversations I have about Tata invariably come back to the same question, how deep are the company's pockets in India?