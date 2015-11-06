Rhyl and Bridgend's 50 new jobs as Prism Medical expands

Image copyright Prism Medical UK Image caption Edwina Hart said she was 'delighted' to keep and create skilled employment at both sites

50 jobs are being created in north and south Wales with the expansion of a medical equipment manufacturer.

Prism Medical UK, which makes specialist equipment for handling and moving patients, is creating 29 jobs in Rhyl, Denbighshire, and 21 in Bridgend.

The firm received £363,000 funding from the Welsh government, which said a further 135 jobs would be safeguarded.

Economy Minister Edwina Hart said the financial support had been "critical" to keeping both operations in Wales.

Prism chief executive Stuart Meldrum said the company was "proud to be generating a range of permanent and sustainable employment opportunities to local communities".