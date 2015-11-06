Arts Council of Wales chair search continues

Image caption Prof Dai Smith will step down in March after nine years at the helm of the Arts Council of Wales

The job of chairing the Arts Council of Wales will be re-advertised, after two of the three shortlisted candidates for the £44,000-a-year post pulled out.

The closing date was in July, but no interviews took place.

Prof Dai Smith ends his third three-year-term of office on 31 March.

The Welsh government said it was still on target to have a new chair by April, but felt strongly the public would want to see a proper competition for the role.

"Our decision re-opens the opportunity for people with the right attributes and experience to apply," a spokesman said.

"This is good for democracy, good for openness and transparency and will be good for the future of the Arts Council.

"We think the public will respect our decision in these circumstances."

The post was advertised offering a salary of £43,810 for a minimum 10 days' work a month.