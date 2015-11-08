Chilcot inquiry delay an 'insult' to families

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Simon Weston has campaigned for armed forces veterans since being injured in 1982

Falklands veteran Simon Weston has described the much-delayed Iraq war inquiry as "an insult to the memories of every single person that died".

Sir John Chilcot is due to publish his report in June or July 2016 after beginning it in 2009.

Mr Weston, from Nelson, Caerphilly county, was badly injured during the Falklands campaign.

He said: "The Chilcot inquiry has been one of the worst episodes of political interference for any inquiry."

Prime Minister David Cameron has expressed frustration about the delay and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the time taken was "getting beyond ridiculous".

Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb called the delay "a disgrace".

The inquiry is considering how UK forces came to participate in the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and its aftermath.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir John Chilcot began his inquiry in 2009

Sir John said the two million word report would be finished in April and then given national security checks.

Mr Weston, who suffered 46% burns to his body and face when the Sir Galahad came under fire in 1982, said: "It is an insult to the memories of every single person that died, every single family that suffered because of injury and because of death of their loved ones over there."

Stephen Crabb said the delay was hugely frustrating

The former Welsh Guard has echoed the frustrations of families about the time the publication has taken.

Reg Keys, who lived in Gwynedd when his son L/Cpl Thomas Richard Keys died in Iraq, said he was "bitterly disappointed" with the publication date.

Mr Weston added: "Whether Mr Chilcot can look at himself in the mirror in the morning and not feel ashamed, I don't know, but I think he should."