£6m training fund for long-term jobless in east Wales
Long-term unemployed people in eastern counties of Wales will be offered training and work placements under a new £6m scheme backed by EU cash.
Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan, Newport, Monmouthshire, Powys, Wrexham and Flintshire are covered by the Active Inclusion Fund.
A £16m scheme for west Wales and the valleys was unveiled in the spring.
Finance Minister Jane Hutt said: "This EU investment will support people most in need and at risk of poverty."
The Welsh government said the aim was to help more than 10,000 long-term unemployed people aged over 25 across Wales over the next three years.