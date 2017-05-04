Local elections: Polls open as council voting begins

Image copyright Getty Images

Polling stations have opened for elections to all 22 county and county borough councils in Wales.

A total of 1,159 seats are being fought as 92 candidates have already been returned unopposed, while one ward in Powys has attracted no candidates.

Elections are also taking place for town and community councils.

Polls opened at 07:00 BST and close at 22:00. Electors who registered for postal votes but did not post them can take them to a polling station.

Most councils will count the votes overnight, but nine areas will not start full counts until Friday.

Elections for seats in two wards - Cyfarthfa, in Merthyr Tydfil, and Llandyfriog, in Ceredigion -have been postponed following the deaths of candidates.

There will be full coverage of the results, including a live page, on the BBC news website throughout Thursday night and Friday.

Although the results should be known by Friday evening, unless a party wins an overall majority of seats on a council, it may be days or even weeks before the political make-up of the administration or cabinet to run the authority is agreed.

The poll is taking place five weeks before the UK general election on 8 June.

Overnight counts

Merthyr Tydfil

Blaenau Gwent

Flintshire

Wrexham

Monmouthshire

Bridgend

Neath Port Talbot

Swansea

Ceredigion

Torfaen

Newport

Cardiff

Vale of Glamorgan

Friday counts