General election 2017: Welsh Labour campaign launched

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn and Carwyn Jones at a Labour rally in Cardiff shortly after the election was called

Labour can achieve great things if it stands together united, the party's Welsh leader Carwyn Jones has said.

The first minister will unveil five pledges as he launches Labour's general election campaign for Wales in Cardiff.

A £10-an-hour living wage, extra cash for the NHS and schools, more police and affordable homes are promised.

Mr Jones said there was "no time to rest" after Thursday's local elections, in which Labour lost control of three councils but held onto seven others.

With the Conservatives highlighting the choice between Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister, Mr Jones will say the campaign "isn't just about leadership - it is about unity".

"We in Welsh Labour - councillors, MPs and AMs - we are united and we are working together for Wales," he will add.

Image caption Labour lost more than 100 seats on Welsh councils but many in the party had feared worse

"What this party can achieve, in campaigns - and more importantly, in government, knows no bounds - when we stand together, united. That is how we must now approach the next five weeks.

"There is no time to rest - we must be back out on the doorstep and be prepared to work even harder, to do the extra call sheet, to knock the extra street."

The pledges are:

Introduce a living wage of £10 an hour and invest in infrastructure, skills and new technology

Continue to give the NHS and social care services "the money they need" and continue work to join up "services from hospital to home"

Protect free school breakfasts and invest £100m to further improve school standards in Wales

853 new police officers in our communities and stronger rights for victims

Deliver 20,000 more affordable homes

Labour's UK leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Cardiff for a campaign rally shortly after the election was announced in April.

He urged a crowd of about 700 on Whitchurch Common to join him on a journey of "hope and excitement", praising Labour's record in power in Wales.

Analysis by Aled ap Dafydd, BBC Wales political correspondent

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones with Jeremy Corbyn when the Labour leader visited Cardiff in April

The eagle eyed among you might have spotted that three of the fives pledges outlined by Labour are on issues that are controlled from Cardiff and not London.

The NHS, education and housing are all in the purview of the assembly and the, currently Labour-led, Welsh Government.

And this is of course a Westminster election and not an assembly one.

Welsh Labour is clearly running its campaign on its record in government here, and it is putting clear red water between itself and Labour in London.

Given that, it will be interesting to see how many references are made to Jeremy Corbyn later.