Cardiff council: Six bid for Labour group leadership

Image caption Phil Bale survived a leadership challenge in 2015

The Labour leader of Cardiff council is facing a fresh challenge to his leadership despite the party's victory in Thursday's local election.

Phil Bale is one of six contenders facing a vote of the 40-strong Labour group later for the position.

Years of infighting and a series of resignations have convinced some that Mr Bale should be replaced.

Lynda Thorne, Ed Stubbs, Huw Thomas, Graham Hinchey and Chris Weaver are understood to be the other candidates.

Mr Bale was elected leader of the council's ruling Labour group in March 2014, after Heather Joyce stepped down.

In May 2015 he survived a challenge to his leadership from Ms Thorne, who he had defeated the previous year.

Despite the internal strife, Labour retained its majority hold on Cardiff council, although it won six fewer seats than in 2012.

The Conservatives overtook the Liberal Democrats to become the official opposition with 20 seats.