Beauty spots should have bigger role, report concludes

Image copyright Dan Santillo Image caption The Brecon Beacons are protected by one of Wales' three national parks

National parks and protected beauty spots should take the lead in managing natural resources in their areas of Wales, a review has recommended.

The Future Landscapes Working Group was responding to a 2015 study's call to promote "vibrant rural communities".

The group stresses the importance of joint working to help develop business, jobs and affordable housing.

Three Welsh national parks and five Areas of Outstanding National Beauty cover a quarter of Wales' land mass.

The working group was chaired by former Plaid Cymru leader Lord Elis-Thomas, now an independent member of the Welsh Assembly.

"From the start the main feature of the working group was partnership, including everyone from national park authorities and areas of outstanding natural beauty, from agricultural and tourism businesses, voluntary organisations and trusts contributing equally to the discussions," he said.

"The basic principle guiding our work is seeing and understanding the role of designated landscapes not as separate excluded areas, but as a distinctive part which could contribute to good practice for the rest of our country's landscape."

The Welsh Government, which was represented on the working group, will now consider whether legislative changes are needed to back the recommendations.

Environment and Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths said it was "so important we are making the most of our iconic landscape".

"There is much we can learn from each other as we navigate our way towards a future outside of the EU," she said.