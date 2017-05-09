BBC Wales to host party leaders' election debates

Image caption The leaders of the five main parties in Wales took part in debates ahead of the 2016 assembly elections

Party leaders will take part in a series of debates broadcast by BBC One Wales in the lead up to the general election.

A week-long series of Ask the Leader live audience debates will be hosted by Bethan Rhys Roberts from constituencies across Wales from 22 May.

The following week, Huw Edwards will chair a five-way leaders' debate from Cardiff on 30 May.

Leaders of the five main parties will take part ahead of the 8 June poll.

The programmes will be broadcast on BBC One Wales and will also be covered online in English and Welsh.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leaders of five political parties took part in a televised debate in 2015

Mark O'Callaghan, BBC Wales Head of News and Current Affairs, said: "The election trail will take many twists and turns, no doubt, and BBC Wales' expert presenters and correspondents will have their ear to the ground to provide audiences with a comprehensive guide to the key election issues.

"We'll be putting all the policies and leaders under the microscope - giving voters the length and breadth of Wales the opportunity to challenge each of the party leaders in our live Ask the Leader series, before the main party leaders all go head-to-head for the BBC Wales Leaders' Debate.

"The journey to the ballot box promises to be an exciting one - and BBC Wales will be there every step of the way."

The events in Wales are in addition to a seven-way debate featuring senior figures from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and UKIP to be broadcast on BBC One on 31 May.

Full coverage of the general election campaign will be featured on TV, radio and online, with comprehensive reporting of the results overnight on 8 June.