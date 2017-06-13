Conwy council's Plaid Cymru leader names Tories in cabinet

Image copyright Conwy council Image caption Gareth Jones hopes "the important business of the council can continue without delay"

A cabinet of Plaid Cymru, Conservative and independent councillors has been appointed in Conwy.

All parties were invited to join, but Labour declined. The cabinet includes four Plaid members, five Tories and an independent.

Council leader Gareth Jones, a former Plaid AM, said he would lead an "ongoing, open administration based on inclusivity and transparency".

Plaid's Leanne Wood said the party was yet to approve of the administration.

"The new cabinet will not be driven by any political agenda," Mr Jones said.

Image caption Conwy council offices in Bodlondeb

He added: "These proposed arrangements need to be supported by Plaid Cymru locally and I await approval from Plaid Cymru nationally.

"I have referred this statement and proposals to Plaid Cymru's National Executive Council and I await their decision.

"In the meantime I am making these appointments to cabinet now so that the important business of the council can continue without delay."

Plaid leader Leanne Wood said her party notes the "proposal by Cllr Gareth Jones to form an administration with independent and Conservative councillors on Conwy Council".

But she added: "All proposed council administrations must be considered and either approved or rejected by the party democratically, to ensure that they are in the best interests of the governance of Wales and our communities.

"We reiterate that no decision has yet been taken on this administration. A meeting of the National Executive Council will take place soon to make a ruling on the proposal.

"No administrations are recognised as official by Plaid Cymru until they are ratified."