Four health boards need to improve, says minister

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Six of the ten Welsh NHS organisations have had three-year plans approved

Four health boards have more work to do before their three-year financial plans can be approved, Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has said.

He told Betsi Cadwaldr, Hywel Dda, Cardiff and Vale, and Abertawe Bro Morgannwg they had not made enough progress in tackling financial and performance problems.

It means they will continue to submit annual plans for government approval.

Together, the four boards overspent by a total of almost £120m last year.

Each is also already subject to an increased level of Welsh Government control and scrutiny.

Image caption Vaughan Gething hopes the four boards will be ready to submit three-year plans in 2018

Betsi Cadwaldr in north Wales - in special measures, the highest level of government intervention - "continues to face a number of service and performance challenges, which require ongoing support", Mr Gething said.

Meanwhile the Hywel Dda board, serving south west Wales, "faces ongoing strategic, service and financial challenges".

In south Wales, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg and the Cardiff and Vale boards also face performance and financial challenges.

According to the statement, the four boards will continue to get extra support from Welsh Government officials with the aim of being able to submit three-year plans this time next year.

Meanwhile the minister has approved the three-year plans covering 2017 to 2020 of six other NHS organisations.

They are Aneurin Bevan, Cwm Taf, and Powys Teaching health boards along with Public Health Wales, the Velindre Cancer Centre and the Welsh Ambulance Service.ULL