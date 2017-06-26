Tory/DUP deal an outrageous straight bung, Carwyn Jones says

Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Carwyn Jones said Theresa May was "throwing money at Northern Ireland" to secure her future

A deal signed by the Democratic Unionist Party to keep Theresa May in 10 Downing Street is a "straight bung", Wales' first minister has said.

It will mean £1bn extra for Northern Ireland over the next two years - but may not trigger new funding for Wales.

Carwyn Jones said the deal "kills the idea of fair funding for the nations and regions".

A UK government source said Wales got "over and above in several areas", in the city deals and funding floor.

The Welsh Government has previously demanded "fair funding" for Wales as a result of any deal to give the Conservatives a working majority following the general election.

Sources have told the BBC the agreement may not affect the so-called Barnett formula - which decides how the UK's nations are funded in comparison with each other - because most of the money will go to specific projects rather than general spending.

But a spokesman for the first minister said the equivalent funding under the Barnett formula would result in an extra £1.67bn for Wales over the course of the current parliament.

Mr Jones said: "Today's deal represents a straight bung to keep a weak Prime Minister and a faltering government in office.

"Only last week we were told that the priority was to 'build a more united country, strengthening the social, economic and cultural bonds between England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.'

"This deal flies in the face of that commitment and further weakens the UK, and as currently drafted all but kills the idea of fair funding for the nations and regions.

"It is outrageous that the Prime Minister believes she can secure her own political future by throwing money at Northern Ireland whilst completely ignoring the rest of the UK."

"This is a short-term fix which will have far-reaching and destabilising consequences," he added.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: "Any commitments for Northern Ireland should be matched for Wales.

"If reports that the DUP has secured a £1bn increase in public spending in Northern Ireland are realised, Wales' population share would be around £1.7bn - a substantial boost to the Welsh economy that must be delivered."

A spokesman for UKIP in the assembly said: "The DUP have only done what any other party would have done in their position and secured an increase in funding for Northern Ireland whilst they have the opportunity.

But he added: "UKIP also firmly believes that any increase in funding agreed with the DUP for Northern Ireland should be replicated on a pro-rata basis for Wales."