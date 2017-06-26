Two Welsh Conservative MPs face code of conduct inquiries

Image caption Simon Hart is alleged to have breached a part of the MPs' code of conduct

Two Welsh Conservative MPs are the subject of inquiries by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, it has emerged.

Simon Hart and Chris Davies are being investigated over separate single alleged breaches of the code of conduct.

Neither MP said they were in a position to comment on the allegations.

The commissioner Kathryn Hudson has resumed her work on the inquiries following the election.

Her website said that she had "started but not completed" five of six current investigations on 3 May but that she "could not make any decisions about those inquiries during dissolution [of Parliament]".

Full details of the allegations have not been disclosed.

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Mr Hart is being investigated over an alleged breach of paragraph 15 of the code of conduct.

Image caption Chris Davies is one of two Welsh MPs currently being investigated by the commissioner

Brecon and Radnorshire's Mr Davies is also being investigated over an allegation of a breach of the same paragraph.

The paragraph states: "Members are personally responsible and accountable for ensuring that their use of any expenses, allowances, facilities and services provided from the public purse is in accordance with the rules laid down on these matters.

"Members shall ensure that their use of public resources is always in support of their parliamentary duties. It should not confer any undue personal or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else, or confer undue advantage on a political organisation."

The commissioner's office would not expand on the nature of the allegations.