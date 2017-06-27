Government pressed on Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon decision

Image copyright TLP Image caption The project would produce energy for 14 out of every 24 hours, says Tidal Lagoon Power

The UK government has sidestepped a challenge to reveal when it will take a decision on the proposed £1.3bn Swansea Bay tidal lagoon.

Answering a fellow Tory MP's question, Energy Minister Richard Harrington said the government had to take "the necessary time" to consider the scheme.

The project was backed by a government-commissioned review in January.

Some MPs hope to put pressure on ministers on the issue in the light of extra funding for Northern Ireland.

Theresa May's £1bn deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to back her minority government, announced on Monday, has been branded "a straight bung" by Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Mr Harrington was replying to a Commons question from Gloucester Conservative MP Richard Graham, one of 116 MPs who wrote to Business Secretary Greg Clark asking him to implement the recommendations of the Hendry review.

Mr Harrington told him: "The Hendry review also said that there are significant questions as to whether tidal lagoons can be cost-effective, and very complex issues are involved.

"We are fully aware that a government decision is needed in order for anything to proceed, but it is absolutely right that we take the necessary time to consider this carefully."

The company behind the proposal claims it could generate electricity for 155,000 homes over 120 years.