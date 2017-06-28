Claim of 'no showstopper' in Circuit of Wales email

Investors in the Circuit of Wales were told by the Welsh Government that there were no "showstoppers" facing the project, it is claimed.

Plaid Cymru obtained the email sent two weeks before ministers refused a request for support after a due-diligence process.

The Welsh Government had been asked to underwrite £210m of investment.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said the government had held weekly meetings with developers.

Meanwhile, Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has separately demanded a public inquiry into the project.

A senior official emailed Aviva Investors on 14 June saying they had spoken to lawyers about complying with EU state aid rules.

Plaid AM Adam Price, who obtained the email, said the public had been misled

He wrote: "The good news is that at the moment there does not appear to be any showstoppers but there is one point that I would like to discuss with you in relation to deal structure."

The Welsh Government was asked to underwrite £210m of Aviva's investment in the Circuit of Wales, which meant the taxpayer would pick up the bill if the project failed.

But Welsh Government officials said it became apparent "in the last couple of weeks" that the true cost could be far higher.

'Significant risk'

Based on advice from the Treasury and Office for National Statistics, the Welsh Government said there was a "very significant risk" that all the £373m of the project's debt would be classed as capital spending.

That would be removed from the budget over three years - funding that could otherwise be spent on schools, homes or hospitals.

Ministers said a £100m automotive business park would be built instead.

Speaking in the Senedd, Plaid AM Adam Price, who obtained the email, said: "Are we really led to believe that the government was not aware of the balance sheet issue on 14 June, but that became the mother of all showstoppers just 13 days later?"

Tuesday's decision against the Circuit of Wales by the cabinet follows scrutiny of the plans as part of a due diligence process which started in February.

Image caption Ken Skates announced the Welsh Government had rejected a proposal for support on Tuesday

Replying to Mr Price, Mr Skates said it was only through due diligence "that we were able to then go to [the Office for National Statistics] and Her Majesty's Treasury and be able to assess the risk in the way that it's weighted and the likelihood of it being on balance".

"In terms of the note that he mentions concerning Aviva and the way that there appears to be at the moment 'no showstoppers', well the whole point of due diligence is that you strip away all of what appears to be the case and you actually get to the facts and then the facts are scrutinised accordingly."

Civil servants had held weekly meetings with the Heads of the Valleys Development Company "to ensure that every opportunity is given to make this project workable", he added.

But Labour's Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies said while there was a "great deal of disappointment... if the sums don't add up, they don't add up".

He told BBC Radio Wales investment in the £100m business park was needed straight away.

"It's crucial we create jobs and an economy where local people can benefit from these opportunities," Mr Davies added.

"This can't be a promise made to be fulfilled in another decade."

Image caption Andrew RT Davies said the project was a 'Welsh Government branded bunging of historic proportions'

Welsh Conservative leader Mr Davies said: "The Circuit of Wales project is a Welsh Government branded bungling of historic proportions."

He added: "The people of Wales, particularly the forlorn citizens of Ebbw Vale, deserve answers after so many years of clinging to hope where there was none.

"Serious questions remain and only an independent public inquiry can bring satisfactory answers."

Martin Whitaker, the Circuit of Wales' chief executive he was "hugely disappointed and saddened" by the Welsh Government decision.

"We strongly disagree with the decision and the rationale behind it," he said in a statement.

The Circuit of Wales team said they are still studying the details of the announcement "before deciding on our next course of action".