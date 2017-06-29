Brexit: Welsh MPs back rebellion against Jeremy Corbyn

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Jeremy Corbyn has said the UK needs "tariff-free access" to the European single market

Several Welsh Labour MPs are supporting a rebellion against their party leader Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit.

Seven Labour MPs from Wales are backing calls to keep the UK in the single market and the customs union.

Stephen Doughty, Jo Stevens, Madeleine Moon, Ann Clwyd, Chris Bryant, Anna McMorrin and Susan Elan Jones have signed an amendment put forward by another Labour MP, Chuka Umunna.

Mr Corbyn has said that Brexit would mean leaving the single market.

The official Labour amendment to the Queen's Speech, to be voted on by MPs on Thursday evening, calls for a Brexit deal that would deliver "the exact same benefits" as the single market and customs union.

Plaid Cymru parliamentary leader Liz Saville Roberts told the BBC News channel she hoped every Welsh MP would support Mr Umunna's amendment.

"That exact amendment is the best that Wales could hope for in relation to our economy and our jobs," she said.

"And if every MP from Wales - Tory, Labour and Plaid Cymru together - were to vote for that, and the entire Labour Party, that in itself could bring down the government."

Most Labour MPs are expected to abstain during that vote.

Signing an amendment does not compel an MP to vote for it.

Analysis by David Cornock, BBC Wales Parliamentary correspondent

One year on it feels at times as if the Brexit referendum is being re-run. Prominent Remainers among Labour MPs are pushing for the UK to stay in the European single market and the customs union.

That has already been ruled out by Theresa May, although that was before she lost her Commons majority.

But the Labour manifesto acknowledged that freedom of movement would end on Brexit, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed that means leaving the single market.

Labour MPs are being asked to abstain during any vote on the amendment put forward by Chuka Umunna and signed by seven Welsh Labour MPs. It will be interesting to see how many of them decide to defy the official party line.

Plaid Cymru's four MPs will support the amendment to stay in the single market and the customs union.

They don't expect to win the vote but will highlight differences between the Labour leadership in Wales and Westminster, and among Welsh Labour MPs.