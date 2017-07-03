Labour AM calls for city deal-type package for rural Wales

Image copyright PA

Rural Wales needs the equivalent to the city deals struck around Cardiff and Swansea, says a Labour AM.

Eluned Morgan said a strategy is needed as a matter of urgency so rural areas can have the same kind of attention parts of urban Wales have had.

It is one recommendation in a wide-ranging report calling for a coherent rural economic strategy post-Brexit.

Ms Morgan is presenting the plan to economy secretary Ken Skates on Monday.

The Labour AM for Mid and West Wales has worked with a group of business people to draw up the report.

The Cardiff City Region Deal is expected to be worth £1.2bn to the capital and surrounding authorities over 20 years - while the Swansea Bay equivalent has been billed as potentially triggering £1.3bn in investment.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Essential' Welsh Government acts on Rural Wales report

"There are two major challenges confronting rural Wales today," said Ms Morgan.

"One is Brexit and the fact that we are not only going to be losing structural funds... but also we will be losing subsidies to farmers.

"Secondly, there is and has been a focus in Wales in recent years on city deals. That money is now being agreed with UK central government and there is as yet no such deal in sight for rural Wales.

"That's why we have to start to develop a strategy where we can catch-up and have the same kind of attention that those city areas have had."

"We now need a rural deal," she added.

The report says consideration should be given to establishing an independent rural commissioner, to be responsible for rural-proofing policy and to ensure rural Wales is considered in Welsh Government programmes.

It says a "plan must be in put in place... to ensure rural Wales has an ability to flourish economically in the future, and continue to be a viable environment for young people and old to live and work."

Image caption The report calls for work to build-up rural Wales' electric vehicle infrastructure

The report calls for a "private-sector driven bid" to the UK government, supported by Welsh Government and councils, to fund initiatives in the report, which proposes among other recommendations:

work to build up the provision of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles

that Welsh Government delivers mechanisms that can be used to ensure super fast broadband coverage for all of Wales

asks for an assessment to see whether rural Wales receives its fair share from national programmes of the Welsh Government

calls for long-term planning for better north-south, west-east road infrastructure, dualling roads where appropriate

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Better jobs needed in rural Wales' farmers' union says

It also proposes possible pilot projects such as: