Swansea Council 'not told how cladding is being tested'

Image caption Swansea council is one of six social landlords in Wales testing cladding

A council allowing tests of samples of high-rise cladding in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire has said it has not been told what testing is being conducted.

Swansea is having cladding from four high-rise blocks examined following a Welsh Government request.

Leader Rob Stewart said the tests may fail if they go beyond building regulations requirements.

The council also announced it is to install sprinklers in its 11 blocks.

It has also committed to remove and replace materials that fail the tests.

Welsh Government has ordered social landlords that have cladding with aluminium composite material (ACM) - similar to that used in Grenfell Tower - to have it tested at the same centre which is conducting testing in England.

Cladding on more than 100 high-rise buildings in England have failed the tests.

Swansea said it did not have safety concerns over cladding on its high-rise blocks, saying that materials used either met or exceeded current building regulations.

It has sent samples from four of its 11 high-rise blocks which have ACM - three blocks at Clyne Court in Sketty and one block at Jeffreys Court in Penlan.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The tests have been ordered in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in London

It is fewer than the figure of seven Swansea council blocks facing testing originally given by Welsh Government earlier this week.

But the authority said the cladding sent for testing had a mineral core rather than a plastic core, and that fire breaks had also been fitted.

Mr Stewart said: "Whilst we know the materials used in our blocks either meet or exceed current building regulations, we have not been told what testing will be carried out.

"If the testing goes beyond those building regulations requirements then we are likely to fail those tests.

"This appears to be what is happening in England where all blocks have failed the tests to date, although we have not been given details of what was tested and which elements have failed.

"I've asked the Welsh Government to clarify what tests will be carried out so that everyone, particularly tenants, are aware of the facts."

To reassure tenants, the council is providing officers on site "at all hours of the day" until the results of cladding tests are known.

A total of six social landlords - two councils including Swansea and four housing associations - are testing cladding, although most have said they do not have ACM.

Plaid Cymru AM Bethan Jenkins has expressed concern over inconsistent statements from the Welsh Government in the wake of the fire as to whether the tests were required or voluntary - although Welsh Government said her comments were "misleading".