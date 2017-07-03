Grenfell fire: Swansea council queries cladding test standards

Image caption Cladding from Clyne Court, Sketty, failed a safety test but meets current regulations, the council said

Councils whose tower block cladding has failed safety tests after the Grenfell Tower fire need to be told what to do next, a leading councillor has said.

Clive Lloyd, deputy leader in Swansea, said four blocks in the city which failed tests met existing regulations.

"We don't know what standards they are being tested at, so it's very difficult for us to respond," he said.

Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant is due to issue a statement updating the situation in Wales later.

Samples of the same type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower are being tested from seven social housing tower blocks in Wales at the request of the Welsh Government.

Swansea council said the British Research Establishment (BRE) looked at samples from four of its 11 high-rise blocks which have aluminium composite material (ACM).

The results of samples from three blocks at Clyne Court, Sketty, and one at Jefferys Court, Penlan, come after 149 high-rises in England also failed.

Mr Lloyd told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme on Monday the council's main priority was to seek "absolute reassurance" for its tenants but added: "The failure of the tests at this level wasn't a huge surprise.

"What has been difficult for us and for all other local councils is that the tests that are being carried out by BRE and the ones that we failed along with other councils, we don't know what standards they are being tested at.

"So it's very difficult for us to respond, and that's why we're continuing to work with the Welsh Government and the UK government to find out what those standards are and what we need to do to rectify this particular failure.

"But that information hasn't been forthcoming unfortunately.

"Once we get that information and advice from Welsh Government on what we need to do, we will do what is absolutely necessary and our residents can be reassured to that.

"If that means taking the cladding down, then so be it."

Swansea council said extra fire safety checks were being carried out and tenants were being kept informed.

The Welsh Government has said it is working closely with the council on the issue.