Labour reshuffle: Welsh MPs named in front-bench team

Image caption Gerald Jones, Carolyn Harris, Chris Ruane and Nick Thomas-Symonds are given junior shadow posts

Four Welsh MPs have been given new jobs on Labour's front-bench team as part of Jeremy Corbyn's reshuffle following the general election.

Vale of Clwyd MP Chris Ruane will get his first ever front-bench post as a shadow Wales Office minister.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds will speak on home affairs while the Merthyr Tydfil MP Gerald Jones moves from the Wales portfolio to defence.

Swansea East's Carolyn Harris becomes a shadow women and equalities minister.

The shadow cabinet includes three Welsh MPs - Christina Rees as shadow Welsh secretary, Nia Griffith speaking on defence and Owen Smith on Northern Ireland.

Wayne David keeps his role as a junior spokesman on defence on Ms Griffith's team.