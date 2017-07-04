Wales taxes: Public called on for revenue raising ideas

Image copyright PA

Ideas for potential new taxes are being called for by the Welsh Government.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said he wanted to "kick-start a national debate" on new taxation.

The Welsh Government has already been granted powers over stamp duty and landfill tax from 2018, and income tax from 2019.

Assembly members will debate ideas for other taxes on Tuesday, and ministers will consider a shortlist in the autumn.

Powers over stamp duty - to be replaced by a Land Transaction Tax - and the tax on landfill sites will take effect in April 2018.

Income tax rates in Wales could be varied from April 2019 as part of a deal with the UK Treasury with Welsh ministers able to cut or raise rates by 10p within each tax band.

Mr Drakeford is expected to tell AMs: "In nine months time the Welsh Government will raise our own taxes for the first time in almost 800 years.

"It marks a new relationship between the Welsh Government, the National Assembly, the Welsh taxpayer and devolved public services.

"I am keen to consider all ideas and want to start a conversation around new taxes - with all political parties; with the public; businesses and organisations across Wales.

"I urge everyone to get involved, share their ideas with us and help us shape future Welsh taxes."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption A tax on plastic bottles could cut their use in favour of glass, says Mike Hedges

Swansea East AM Mike Hedges told BBC Wales he would favour the introduction of "green taxes" to tackle litter on streets, the countryside and beaches.

"We need to look at a plastic bottle charge in order to pay for its collection and disposal," he said.

"This could lead to the return of re-useable glass bottles as opposed to plastic ones.

"I also think we need to look at a tax on polystyrene food and drink containers as a way of reducing use of these trays which are a blight on our environment."