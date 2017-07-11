Circuit of Wales leak inquiry launched by Welsh Government

Image caption Michael Carrick told the BBC he would have been in line for £1.7m if the deal had gone through

A leak of financial information about the businessman behind the proposed Circuit of Wales is being investigated by the Welsh Government.

First Minister Carwyn Jones told AMs an internal inquiry was launched after a report in the Western Mail about how much Michael Carrick stood to earn.

Ministers have turned down a request to help fund the motor racing track near Ebbw Vale as being too risky.

They learnt that helping to underwrite the circuit could cost £373m.

The money would have come out of the Welsh Government's capital allowance which could otherwise be spent on schools and hospitals.

Plaid Cymru is calling for an independent investigation into the Welsh Government's handling of the project.

Ministers have promised to publish the results of a due diligence study into the circuit, but only during the assembly's summer recess.

At First Minister's Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday, Plaid leader Leanne Wood accused the government of trying to "postpone scrutiny".

Mr Jones said talks were under way with the companies involved, saying: "We want to publish as much of it as possible."