Abuse driving people from politics, Simon Hart MP says

Image caption Simon Hart said placards were defaced and supporters' cars damaged

Abuse of candidates and activists is "driving people away from politics", a Welsh Conservative MP has said.

Simon Hart is urging MPs to review the law to combat racism, homophobia and criminal damage.

Ahead of a Commons debate, he said some party members have had their cars scratched or property damaged.

The Carmarthenshire West and South Pembrokeshire MP said there were also questions over whether the internet could be policed more effectively.

Mr Hart is leading a debate on Wednesday amid growing concern about intimidation in the run-up to June's general election.

Widespread

"These are things that have significant financial consequences and it's driving people away from politics, even on the fringes, at a time when actually it's never been more important that they're part of politics," he said.

The Conservative MP said almost half his election campaign boards were defaced, stolen or damaged, adding that he and other MPs received abuse on social media "on an almost daily basis".

Fellow Conservative Byron Davies - who lost Gower to Labour - had "a campaign of utterly invented adverse commentary to deal with", he added.

Mr Hart said he wanted social media platforms to ask themselves "some searching questions" about whether they were protecting people from online abuse.

"It's pretty widespread and I don't think there's a single colleague who either retained their seat or lost their seat who hasn't experienced something similar," he said.

Mr Hart said a review of legislation was needed, saying a lot of it "predates social media by hundreds of years".