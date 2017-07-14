National Assembly staff 'will need basic Welsh' by 2018

Image caption Adam Price said "we will need to make great strides" on bilingual services

New staff working for the National Assembly will need at least basic Welsh language skills from summer 2018.

Candidates will be expected to demonstrate they can show "basic linguistic courtesy" or commit to gain those skills during their induction.

Plaid AM Adam Price said it would include the ability "to understand basic texts such as simple e-mails".

An assembly committee expressed concerns it could affect recruitment of staff from ethnic minorities.

The Assembly Commission, the body responsible for the day-to-day running of the assembly, currently has 472 employees and is led by a cross-party group of AMs.

Mr Price, assembly commissioner with responsibility for official languages, said: "To provide excellent bilingual services... we will need to make great strides at times, including the way that we set the language requirements of particular posts."

Mr Price said basic linguistic courtesy entails "being able to recognise, pronounce and use familiar phrases and names, such as Cynulliad Cenedlaethol Cymru [National Assembly for Wales] correctly, and to understand basic texts such as simple e-mails".

Image caption Bethan Jenkins said an equality impact assessment should be published as soon as possible

Culture committee chairwoman and Plaid AM Bethan Jenkins said its members were concerned the requirement "may have an impact on the recruitment of staff from under-represented groups, particularly BME [black and minority ethnic] staff".

The commission's "equality impact assessment" was shared with the committee but Ms Jenkins said: "It's somewhat disappointing that the committee was asked not to publish this assessment for administrative reasons.

"This means that other members of the assembly and the wider public are unable to judge whether the mitigation measures it outlines are sufficient.

"It's important that this is published as soon as possible."

'Next phase'

Mr Price added there was "no expectation" that employees in their current jobs would have to meet the new language requirements.

"If they were to decide to apply for a new post, for a vacant position or as a promotion, they would then be subject to that particular level of linguistic courtesy," he said.

There were no objections to the commission's Official Languages Scheme when it was discussed in the assembly chamber on Wednesday and it was approved by AMs without a vote.

Darren Williams, from the Public and Commercial Services Union, said: "The formal agreement of the Official Language Scheme by the assembly in plenary will now start the next phase of negotiations regarding the detail of what this will mean in practice for those who have to implement it."

The Welsh Government, which employs more than 5,000 people, said language requirements for its jobs were assessed on an individual basis, and Welsh was not needed for every post.