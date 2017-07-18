No votes for prisoners, says Andrew RT Davies

Image caption Andrew RT Davies says prisoners should not vote while serving their sentence

Prisoners should continue to be banned from voting, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has said.

The possibility of relaxing the ban is part of a Welsh Government consultation on reforming council elections.

Inmates across the UK are prevented from voting, despite European judges ruling the ban breaches human rights.

Mr Davies said people jailed for crimes had "opted out of what we class as society" and should lose the right to take part in elections as a result.

"I personally think that it is sensible that for the duration of their incarceration they shouldn't be allowed to vote," he said.

The consultation includes the following questions:

Should Welsh prisoners be allowed to register to vote and participate in Welsh local government elections?

If so, should it be limited to those sentenced to less than 12 months, four years, or any sentence length?

By what method should prisoners cast a vote?

At what address should prisoners be registered to vote?

It cites Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Finland and Sweden as countries which allow prisoners to vote.