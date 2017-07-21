UKIP AM uses racial slur about black MP Chuka Umunna

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chuka Umunna was briefly a contender for the Labour leadership in 2015

A UKIP AM has been recorded using a racial slur about a black MP in a phone call to a former member of her staff.

North Wales AM Michelle Brown was recorded using derogatory comments about Labour MP for Streatham, Chuka Umunna, in a call in May 2016 to her then head of office Nigel Williams.

Ms Brown said her language was "inappropriate" and has apologised.

Mr Williams was recently sacked by Ms Brown.

Ms Brown was also recorded using an abusive remark about Tristram Hunt, who was then Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central.

"I can't bear him, he's just typical of today's Labour Party - he's representing a seriously working class area and his father's a Lord," she said.

Image copyright UKIP Image caption Michelle Brown was one of seven politicians elected as UKIP AMs in 2016

In a statement, Ms Brown said: "The point I was making is that because of his considerable wealth and privilege, Chuka Umunna cannot possibly understand the difficulties and issues that the average black person faces in this country any more than I can, and I stand by that assertion.

"I do however accept that the language I used in the private conversation was inappropriate and I apologise to anyone that has been offended by it.

"As far as the language I used about Mr Hunt is concerned, it was a private conversation and I was using language that friends and colleagues often do when chatting to each other."

An assembly Labour Group spokesman said: "This is absolutely outrageous language and lays bare the disgusting racism at the heart of UKIP.

"Anything less than immediate suspension would be a clear endorsement of Michelle Brown's racist slur."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tristram Hunt quit as an MP to become the director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum

UKIP's head office has been asked to comment.

This is not the first controversy Ms Brown has faced - in February, she was forced to deny claims she had smoked "recreational drugs" in a Cardiff Bay hotel room.

Her spokesman said the smell was caused by the AM smoking a strong tobacco product.