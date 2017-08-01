Brexit: Cairns gives 'reassurance' over Wales-Japan business

Image caption Mr Cairns said he would also highlight the "strong cultural links between Japan and Wales" during his visit

Japanese companies will be offered reassurances about Brexit when Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns visits the country, the UK government has said.

Mr Cairns will also hold talks with Hitachi, which owns the company planning to build the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station on Anglesey.

More than 6,000 people in Wales work for Japanese employers.

The Wales Office said Mr Cairns would give reassurances that Wales would remain "outward looking" post-Brexit.

Starting on Tuesday, Mr Cairns' three-day visit to Japan will see him meet executives from Panasonic, Sony and Toyota.

The three companies have factories in Wales - Panasonic in Cardiff, Sony in Pencoed near Bridgend, and Toyota on Deeside.

In a statement, the Wales Office said Mr Cairns would "offer the reassurance that Wales will still be the same outward looking, ambitious country it has always been after the UK leaves the EU".

Mr Cairns added: "I wanted to make it a priority to visit this important trading partner to send a clear message that the UK is - and always will be - open for business.

"Post EU exit, we want to continue to be an influential power on the world stage, working with international partners to ensure security and prosperity."

His visit comes after Japan and the EU reached an agreement on free trade last month.