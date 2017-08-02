Rise in offenders on probation charged with serious crime

Image copyright Getty Images

Probation should be renationalised, a Plaid Cymru MP has said.

Liz Saville Roberts' comments follow a rise in offenders under probation charged with serious crimes since reforms were implemented.

A total of 517 reviews were triggered in England and Wales in 2016-17 after charges for murder and other offences. The probation service was part-privatised in 2014.

The UK government said the comparison was misleading.

The figures showed the number of reviews of offenders under statutory probation supervision triggered when they were charged with murder, manslaughter, rape or certain other serious violent or sexual offences rose by more than 100 since 2012.

There were 507 such reviews in 2015-16 across England and Wales compared to 429 in 2013-14, 409 in 2012-13 and 441 in 2011-12, according to data provided by Mr Gyimah to Ms Saville Roberts.

Image caption Liz Saville Roberts wants devolution of policing in Wales

National Probation Service (NPS) was created to deal with high-risk offenders - but remaining work was assigned to 21 new Community Rehabilitation Companies (CRCs).

They replaced the former probation trusts and gave private firms a greater role.

Ms Saville Roberts said: "The British Government needs to admit it was wrong and commit to renationalising the probation service."

She said this should include responsibility over justice in Wales being devolved to the Welsh Government.

'Not all will result in conviction'

Mr Gyimah, in his response to the written question from Ms Saville Roberts, said: "A mandatory serious further offence review is triggered where an offender under statutory probation supervision is charged with murder, manslaughter, rape or certain other serious violent or sexual offences.

"Not in all cases will the charge result in a conviction for an SFO."

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "In 2014, we reformed our approach to probation so that for the first time ever, all offenders given a custodial sentence receive probation support and supervision on release.

"It is therefore misleading to compare the number of serious further offences prior to our reforms with subsequent figures, as the number of people on probation is now significantly higher than before.

"A thorough investigation is always carried out when someone commits a serious further offence to see whether anything could have been done differently."