Rhun ap Iorwerth 'would consider running for Plaid leader'

Image caption Rhun ap Iorwerth (right) with Radio Cymru presenter Dewi Llwyd at the Eisteddfod in Bodedern

A Plaid Cymru AM has said he would consider standing for the party's leadership if Leanne Wood were to step down.

Rhun ap Iorwerth made the comments during a Radio Cymru discussion at the National Eisteddfod on Anglesey.

But he insisted he had no immediate ambitions to be leader. There is currently no vacancy.

The AM added his party should again consider a coalition with Labour in the assembly, should circumstances permit.

But he said now was not the right time.

During the discussion, presenter Dewi Llwyd asked Mr ap Iorwerth whether he had any intention of standing to be leader when the role was next vacated.

"Very possibly, who knows," the Ynys Mon AM replied.

"But it's not something I'm in a rush to do."

Image caption Rhondda AM Leanne Wood is the party's current leader

Mr ap Iorwerth also admitted he had ambitions to become first minister in the future.

"Having the opportunity to become my own country's prime minister would be something I would be delighted to do, of course - who wouldn't," he said.

Despite saying Plaid could consider working more closely with Labour in the Senedd in future, he said the party had made the right decision in not seeking a coalition with Labour following the 2016 assembly election.

"At the moment we're doing the right thing by being in opposition," he said.