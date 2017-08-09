Welsh language commissioner role to be scrapped

Image caption Meri Huws is the current Welsh language commissioner

The job of Welsh language commissioner is to be scrapped as ministers try to hit an ambitious target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Ministers are to take over decisions on what language rules, or "standards", apply to which organisations.

Welsh language minister Alun Davies said he wanted to make the system as efficient as possible.

But campaigners at Cymdeithas yr Iaith are concerned it will lead to a weakening of Welsh-speakers' rights.

The group said the proposals were aimed at "just making civil servants' jobs easier".

Instead of a single figure-head, the Welsh Government wants to create a Welsh Language Commission to promote the language.

The commission would remain responsible for policing the system.

The changes are the Welsh Government's preferred options in proposals for new legislation outlined in a White Paper launched at the National Eisteddfod on Wednesday.

Any shake-up would need to be approved by AMs before becoming law.

Image caption Many banks already offer Welsh language services in response to customer demand

The changes to the commissioner's role are likely to be amongst the most controversial.

The current commissioner, Meri Huws, has been in post since the job was created in 2012.

Earlier this week she launched an investigation into claims retailer Sports Direct had instructed staff to converse in English only.

Mr Davies said a consultation earlier this year indicated there was too much "bureaucracy" involved in the "standards" system, which sees individual organisations given bespoke official requirements to provide certain services in Welsh.

"We want to refocus our efforts on promotion and make changes to the way the Welsh Language Standards system works to make sure it is as efficient and effective as possible in giving people rights to use Welsh," said Mr Davies.

"I believe the Welsh Language Commission will be a powerhouse for achieving both these aims."

Image caption Alun Davies says a consultation showed there was too much bureaucracy in the standards system

Mr Davies launched the Welsh Government's target of one million Welsh speakers alongside First Minister Carwyn Jones and Wales football manager Chris Coleman last month.

The 2011 census had reported a drop in the number of Welsh speakers from 582,000 in 2001 to 562,000, about one in five of the population.

Manon Elin, from Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: "We cannot allow rights to the language to be weakened, nor the powers available to make sure bodies comply with the standards.

"Indeed, we would campaign against a new bill if it tried to reduce the feeble powers that currently exist."