Sport Wales: Paralympian Pippa Britton named vice-chair

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pippa Britton competed for Great Britain in archery at the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics

A new vice-chair has been appointed to the troubled Sport Wales quango along with four other new board members.

Paralympian Pippa Britton, chair of Disability Sport Wales, succeeds Adele Baumgardt who was sacked in March.

Ministers dismissed her and chair Paul Thomas for "an irretrievable breakdown in relationships" at Sport Wales.

Public Health Minister Rebecca Evans said she was "confident" the board could "take forward our ambitions for a more active and successful nation".

Former Welsh Olympic sprinter Christian Malcolm also joins the Sport Wales board, along with media executive Ashok Ahir, Flintshire council's leisure services chief Ian Bancroft and businesswoman Alison Thorne.

"Together, they bring a wealth of experience of working with under-engaged communities to inspire and increase participation levels, as well as an understanding of the needs of elite athletes," Ms Evans said.

Sport Wales chair Lawrence Conway added: "They join Sport Wales at an important time as we take forward the development of our new corporate strategy."

Rugby star-turned-adventurer Richard Parks and grassroots sport activist Sama Wafa keep their places on the board.