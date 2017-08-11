UKIP to discuss call to deselect AM Michelle Brown

Image copyright UKIP Image caption Some UKIP activists have accused Michelle Brown of "serious misconduct"

A call to deselect a UKIP member of the Welsh assembly will be considered by the party's ruling body.

A letter from party activists in north Wales claimed Michelle Brown has been "abrasive and discourteous" to them.

It was sent to UKIP's national executive committee (NEC) before a row over racial slurs about a black Labour MP, for which Ms Brown apologised.

A UKIP assembly group spokesman said it was written by a group with a "long-standing grudge" against the AM.

The NEC will consider the letter as it focuses on approving a final list of candidates for the party's third leadership election in a year.

'Lack of effort'

Shaun Owen, secretary of UKIP's Delyn branch, wrote to the NEC saying: "For some time we have been appalled by the abrasive and discourteous manner of Ms Brown towards UKIP locally.

"Her lack of effort in pursuing the aims of the party both locally and nationally is of concern to members across the region."

Mr Owen added he believed members would stop supporting UKIP if Ms Brown remained in the role.

However, a spokesman for the party's assembly group dismissed the letter as written by a "tiny and insignificant group" holding a "long-standing grudge" against her.

Under assembly rules, UKIP would not be able to remove Ms Brown as a north Wales AM.

If it did decide to expel her from the UKIP group, she would continue to sit in the Senedd as an independent member.

In February, Ms Brown denied an allegation she had smoked recreational drugs in a hotel room.

Later that month, she said she had acted "with propriety" after it was revealed she had discussed how an advert for a job in her assembly office could be changed to help her brother get an interview for the post.

Paul Nuttall resigned as UKIP leader after a disastrous general election

Meanwhile, UKIP's NEC will consider a list of 11 hopefuls for the contest to succeed Paul Nuttall as leader.

He resigned after the general election in June when the party failed to win any seats and saw its vote plummet.

The list includes Anne Marie Waters, the founder of the Sharia Watch pressure group, who has described Islam as evil.

UKIP AM David Rowlands has said Ms Waters is probably "too extreme" to be allowed to stand but she claimed the party was trying to "ostracise" her.

Other applicants hoping to clear the NEC's vetting process and go forward to a vote of the membership include Welsh activist John Rees-Evans, London Assembly member Peter Whittle and Scottish MEP David Coburn.

A party spokesman said the NEC expected to publish a final list of candidates "by close of play" on Friday.