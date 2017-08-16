Brexit: Irish border plan risks chaos in Wales, Plaid Cymru claims

Image caption Will ports like Holyhead be required to carry out greater customs checks after Brexit?

Welsh ports could suffer "chaos" if the EU agrees to a soft border between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, Plaid Cymru has claimed.

A UK government plan has called for an "unprecedented" solution with wide-ranging exemptions from any new tariffs for small and medium-size firms.

Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams said the onus for customs checks on larger firms "will now lie on ports in Wales".

He said the UK should stay in the EU's customs union to avoid such disruption.

Responding to the position paper published on Wednesday, he said: "There should quite rightly be no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

"However, the reality of both future trading positions outlined in Tuesday's paper means that the onus of the self-admitted 'increase in administration' will now lie on ports in Wales.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Crossing the Irish border in 1987 - ministers do not want to see checks return after Brexit

"I doubt Ministers in Whitehall have given any consideration to the financial, infrastructural and practical implications this will have on our nation, let alone how it will impact on policing and security requirements there.

"More than 70% of Irish cargo comes through Wales, including produce from Northern Ireland, because it offers the quickest route to the UK for exporters of perishable goods.

"Welsh ports will potentially face chaos and detrimental delays if these plans are carried through.

"It is quite clear that the only way to avoid disruption is for the UK to remain in the EU Customs Union. Plaid Cymru has been consistent in its view that we must maintain single market and customs union membership and that Welsh jobs and trade must not be endangered by Brexit.

"The issue of the Irish border is an acid test for this Government's Brexit plans. Without getting this right, the project is doomed to failure."

'Frictionless'

A UK government spokesperson responded: "The government is aware that a significant proportion of the traffic at many ports, including those in Wales such as Holyhead, is not currently subject to customs controls.

"We will seek to ensure that customs arrangements and mechanisms are as frictionless as possible, and that trade fluidity is maintained."

Earlier in August, a Welsh Assembly committee report also warned that a soft border in Ireland could lead to delays at Welsh ports.

The external affairs committee also claimed there could be a loss of business if freight companies sent cargo to Northern Ireland from Scottish and English ports, instead of sailing directly to the Republic from Holyhead, Pembroke and Fishguard.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.