Plaid Cymru a 'well-kept secret', says AM Neil McEvoy
- 25 August 2017
- From the section Wales politics
Plaid Cymru remains a "well-kept secret" and is irrelevant to many Welsh youngsters, one of the party's assembly members has said.
Writing on the Nation.Cymru website, Neil McEvoy said Plaid Cymru should "bin" co-operation with Labour, accusing it of working to "meekly" to influence the governing party.
Since the 2016 assembly election, Plaid AM's votes in the Senedd have supported Welsh ministers.
Plaid Cymru has been asked to comment.