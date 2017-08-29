Brexit: Labour shifting in right direction, says MP Jo Stevens

Image caption Jo Stevens said Labour would seek a "progressive partnership" with the EU after Brexit

An MP who quit Labour's shadow cabinet rather than back the bill to trigger Brexit has welcomed the party's call to stay in the single market temporarily.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens said Labour was "shifting in the right direction" on relations with the EU.

She resigned as shadow Welsh secretary in January when Labour MPs were told to vote in favour of the Article 50 bill.

Ms Stevens said Labour's manifesto had called for the UK to retain the "exact same benefits" of EU membership.

In February, 52 Labour MPs defied an instruction by leader Jeremy Corbyn to vote in favour of the Article 50 bill to trigger the Brexit process, with Ms Stevens one of four people to quit the shadow cabinet over the issue.

Since then, the Labour leadership has been criticised by opponents for a lack of clarity on what deal the UK should seek immediately after leaving the EU.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer was seen to signal a change in policy on Sunday when he announced the party wanted the UK to stay in the single market and customs union for a transitional period after leaving the EU.

'Grown-up' position

Ms Stevens told BBC Radio Wales: "I'm very happy that we've made this shift - it's in the right direction."

"I personally would like to see us go further - obviously it's no secret I want us to stay in the European Union," she told the Good Morning Wales programme.

"But I think it's a good position for us to be in, and it's a sensible position."

Ms Stevens claimed her party was more united than the Conservatives on Brexit, saying the "vast majority" of Labour MPs had supported the policy announcement, as well as business and union leaders.

"It's in the national interest - we can't have a cliff-edge drop out of Brexit - we've got to do what's best for the economy and jobs," she said.

"What our manifesto said - post that transitional deal - was that we want the exact same benefits of membership of the single market and the European Union.

"Now that is all to be negotiated - this is a grown-up position to take to say that it's impossible to get bespoke arrangements for Britain in the next 18 months.

"We've got to avoid the situation where we end up with a hard border on Northern Ireland, we've got to avoid risks to the economy and we've got to be sensible about getting a pragmatic solution and a progressive partnership with the European Union after transitional arrangements end."

On the resumption of Brexit negotiations with the EU, Ms Stevens added: "I think we'd do a better job than the clowns from the cabinet that are doing it at the moment."