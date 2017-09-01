Inquiries to prioritise needs of children in care, say AMs

Image caption AMs say they want to ensure money goes to the right places at the right time

A series of investigations into the impact of public services on children and young people in care is being launched by an assembly committee.

Inquiries will look into issues including fostering and grants given to schools to help poorer children.

Public accounts committee chairman Nick Ramsay said "too often" children's needs were not prioritised.

Ninety children are in care in Wales per 10,000 people, compared to 60 per 10,000 in England.

The Prison Reform Trust has said people who had been in care were significantly over represented in the criminal justice system and custody.

Mr Ramsay, Conservative AM for Monmouth, said: "Statistics from 2015 show that 45% of care leavers aged 19 were not in education, training or employment.

"This is unacceptable and we know that their experiences of care contribute to putting them at a disadvantage as they move into adulthood."

Image caption Nick Ramsay said the committee wants "real political attention" for those in the care system

The committee will spend the next four years on the inquiries, the first of which will look into the value for money of services for children and young people in care.

An inquiry into the Pupil Deprivation Grant - which gives schools extra money for each pupil aged five to 15 who receives free school meals - is also planned, as well as one into councils' roles as "corporate parents".

"We have taken this unique approach because we think continuous scrutiny is needed to ensure that councils and other public services focus on making improvements," Mr Ramsay added.

"Too often these children and young people find that their needs are not prioritised."

The committee has asked for responses to an initial consultation by 15 September.