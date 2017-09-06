Witter Towbars to discuss job cut plans with economy secretary

Image caption Witter Towbars says it is considering options to make it a "sustainable" UK business

Managers at a Flintshire towbar-making firm facing 94 redundancies will meet Economy Secretary Ken Skates on Wednesday.

Witter Towbars said in August they plan to stop manufacturing on the Deeside Industrial Estate from December.

The Unite union called the proposals "devastating" and Witter was criticised for not responding to offers of help.

A 90-day consultation on the plans has begun and the company has said around 60 jobs will remain at Deeside.

In a statement last month, the firm said it was considering "strategic alternatives for its business based in Deeside, to ensure a sustainable business for the Witter brand in the UK" but "no decision has been made at this stage".

Witter Towbars was acquired by US-based Horizon Global in 2013, which Unite has said wants to move production to "other low cost countries".

The union said ensuring "members' valuable expertise and skills are transferred to other employers in the sector" is its priority.