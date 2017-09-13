Image copyright Rightacres Property Image caption How Cardiff's new bus station was due to look

Plans for Cardiff's new bus station face scrutiny on Wednesday, after being called in by an opposition councillor.

The developer warned in July the station could not go ahead in its current form and said it wanted to include more student accommodation.

Plaid Cymru councillor Neil McEvoy has urged the Labour council to "deliver the integrated transport hub and office space the centre of our city needs".

Cardiff council said the matter would be discussed "in detail" later.

The council's constitution allows councillors to call in a decision.

The bus station is part of the £20m Central Square redevelopment, next to Cardiff Central railway station.

Rightacres' plans, approved by the council in March, included student accommodation, private flats, shops, a car park and office space.

But in a report to councillors in July, Rightacres said it wanted to make the private flats student accommodation and also to replace the offices with student flats, if sufficient tenants could not be found for them.

The council's ruling cabinet then decided to allow the developer the go-ahead, saying it could "maximise capital receipts for the commercial floor space within the bus interchange development by allowing end use to be driven by market demand".

Image caption Neil McEvoy has called the bus station plans a "farce"

Mr McEvoy, leader of the three-strong Plaid Cymru group of councillors, said student flats were the "lazy option for a council that has completely run out of ideas".

He said: "There is a time and a place for student flats but now isn't the time and the heart of the Central Cardiff Enterprise Zone certainly isn't the place. That's a place for jobs.

"We need an integrated transport hub where electrified trains, buses and trams can all meet in the enterprise zone.

"The priority must be building a big enough bus station and providing long-term quality jobs for people to work in."

Mr McEvoy's concerns will be considered by a joint committee of the council's economy and culture scrutiny committee and environmental scrutiny committee.

A Cardiff council spokesperson said: "The call in request will be discussed in detail at the meeting on Wednesday evening."

The bus station was initially due to open in December but the council has warned any changes will require a new planning application.