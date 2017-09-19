Image caption Neil McEvoy has been suspended twice in one year

Plaid Cymru AMs have unanimously voted to suspend Neil McEvoy from the party's group in the Welsh Assembly.

It is the second time he has been suspended in a year.

In an email to party members, leader Leanne Wood said the action was taken for Mr McEvoy "clearly breaching" Plaid's rulebook.

A Plaid source said it was independent of an ongoing internal inquiry into the South Wales Central AM's behaviour. BBC Wales has asked him to comment.

Under Plaid's standards of conduct, the party's AMs have to "accept a responsibility owed to the nation and the party to conduct themselves with due propriety and integrity at all times" and "must not act in such a way as to bring the group or the party into disrepute".

At Plaid's weekly group meeting in the Senedd on Tuesday morning, party AMs decided that Mr McEvoy had fallen short of those standards.

A party source said he "broke the trust" of the group in the way he had objected to a policy to stop the sale of council houses - a Welsh Government policy backed by Plaid Cymru.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leanne Wood: "I cannot allow elected members to act in a way which is detrimental to the party"

Writing to members of the party after the decision, Ms Wood said: "His breach of numerous assembly group standing orders and our agreed code of conduct has caused distraction and disruption.

"As leader, I cannot allow elected members to act in a way which is detrimental to the party.

"We are a party and most importantly, a team. It is my duty not to allow behaviour which undermines its unity and integrity.

"I now look forward to the assembly group being able to move on strong and united, fully focused on the task of holding the Labour government to account and offering people effective representation at every level in all parts of Wales."

In March Mr McEvoy was suspended amid a row over bullying but readmitted later in the month after issuing an apology.

He has the right to appeal against the latest decision to suspend him from the Senedd group.

It leaves Plaid Cymru with just 10 AMs, the smallest number since the assembly's creation in 1999.