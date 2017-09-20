Image caption Philip Pullman is a patron of Literature Wales

Author Philip Pullman has said planned cuts to a quango that promotes reading and writing are "perverse".

Economy secretary Ken Skates announced in June that he wanted to withdraw funds and several responsibilities from Literature Wales (LW).

His decision followed a damning government-commissioned report which said LW "seemed uncertain as to its proper purpose".

The Welsh Government has been asked for a comment.

In a letter to AMs, Pullman, a patron of LW, says he had "misgivings" about the review and that proposals to slim down LW's role were "little short of perverse".

Image caption Gillian Clarke said she was "shocked" by the contents of the review

Gillian Clarke, former national poet of Wales, also says she was "shocked" by the contents of the review, led by university vice chancellor Medwin Hughes.

AMs on the cross-party culture committee are due to hear evidence about the review on Wednesday.

Formed in 2011, LW has an annual budget of more than £1m, including a grant last year of £717,000 from the Welsh Government via the Arts Council of Wales.

It runs the Wales Book of the Year award, provides bursaries for authors and runs the Ty Newydd writing centre in Gwynedd.

But under Mr Skates's plans, many of its duties will be handed to the Welsh Books Councils.

It has also emerged that Mr Skates told the heads of LW and other arts bodies in July that he would listen to their concerns about the "accuracy, scope, impartiality and strategic effectiveness" of the Hughes Report before making a final decision.