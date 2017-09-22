Image caption Neil McEvoy and Leanne Wood both launched Plaid's local election campaign in March

Neil McEvoy is impossible to work with, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has said, following his suspension from the party's assembly group.

Ms Wood defended the decision in an email to a Plaid member who complained.

She claimed that Mr McEvoy was facing "further bullying allegations" and said other matters would "come to light".

Mr McEvoy, who was suspended from the Senedd group on Tuesday, said he did not engage in personal attacks which "distract from the real issues".

Plaid Cymru AMs forced the South Wales Central member out of the assembly group after he repeatedly stated his opposition to the party's support for the abolition of tenants' right to buy social housing.

It was the second time Mr McEvoy was suspended from the group this year. He continues to serve as an AM but is effectively an independent.

In the email, sent in response to a complaint from a party member about the suspension, Ms Wood said: "I note your disappointment about the recent decision of the Plaid Cymru Assembly group in relation to Neil McEvoy.

"There is a process underway and there is a limit to what I can say or write now."

The Plaid leader confirmed Mr McEvoy was suspended for breaching a code of conduct put in place after his previous suspension, which followed a tribunal finding against him on allegations of bullying.

"This has absolutely nothing to with anything that Neil said about [lobbying company] Deryn or about what he says about other political matters," she said.

"His character, demeanour and attitude have proven impossible for our group to work with.

"The decision to suspend him was taken by the group, and this decision was taken unanimously."

Ms Wood continued: "You may not be aware that Neil McEvoy is also facing further allegations which include bullying allegations which are still to be dealt with by the party.

"There are many matters to which party members will not be aware, which I am unable to elaborate on in this email, but I am sure which will come to light in due course."

'Awkward questions'

In response, Mr McEvoy said he did not "engage in personal attacks which distract from the real issues".

"I was elected by the people of South Wales Central to do a job," he said.

"I'm here to hold the government to account and to ask the awkward questions."

Mr McEvoy added: "As a loyal member of Plaid Cymru, the public and members will note that whenever I've been asked about Leanne Wood, I have always publicly supported her."